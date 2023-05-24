 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Watch Brooks Koepka spill PGA Championship trophy full of beer on himself

Brooks Koepka is having a blast celebrating his fifth major, chugging beer from his new trophy while on the Pardon My Take podcast.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
Brooks Koepka, PGA Championship Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brooks Koepka told the media there would be a celebration after winning his third PGA Championship, and he wasn’t kidding. In an appearance with the Pardon My Take podcast, Koepka showed how hard it is to drink beer out of the Wanamaker Trophy.

As he took a drink, he spilled more beer than he drank. But it was clear, Koepka didn’t care. Big Cat and that crew cheered him on, even telling Koepka how proud of him they were. Koepka said it was “a sign of a good time,” with a hilarious grin.

He also mentioned that when he comes sees Big Cat and the crew, he would bring it for them to drink out of, even though it’s tough to do so. Big Cat put a lot of money on him to win the PGA Championship and got a huge payday.

One of the most telling parts about the video was Koepka wearing a Smash t-shirt, which is the team he captains on the LIV Golf Tour. While some of his comments regarding Greg Norman and LIV were cryptic, he wears the brand while on a massive podcast.

Koepka later went to Game 3 between his Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes, taking the Wanamaker Trophy. The celebration continued there, sharing a drink with Brady Tkachuk and clearly enjoying himself. Most of the photos and videos that surfaced showed an obviously inebriated Koepka — he is human, though, and as long as he is safe, who cares if he drinks in public?

Winning five majors put Koepka in exclusive company. He’ll look to make it six next month at the U.S. Open in Los Angeles.

