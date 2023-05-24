 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

LIV Golfer Sergio Garcia finds the backdoor way into 2023 U.S. Open

The Spaniard did not meet the eligibility requirements to play in the U.S. Open, making things more difficult to qualify.

By Jack Milko
122nd U.S. Open Championship, Sergio Garcia
BROOKLINE, Mass. — Sergio Garcia of Spain lines up a putt on the eighth green during the second round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club.
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Anyone can try and qualify for the U.S. Open.

The qualification process is undoubtedly challenging, especially this year, given that a record 10,187 golfers registered for U.S. Open qualifiers, per GOLF.com.

One of those registrants is universally known by golf fans: Sergio Garcia, the Spanish LIV golfer.

On Monday, at Northwood Country Club and Bent Tree Country Club in Dallas, Garcia fired a pair of 66s to qualify for the 2023 U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club in June.

“I played well, and I knew what I needed,” Garcia said to GOLF.com. “I didn’t want to be in a playoff. I’ve done that before. It’s pretty scary.”

Garcia knows all about pressure. After all, he has accumulated more Ryder Cup points than any other European player ever.

He has also played well in U.S. Open’s throughout his career.

The Spaniard has finished in the top 10 five times, including a third-place finish in 2005 at Pinehurst No. 2.

Yet, he missed last year’s cut at Brookline after shooting 74-70 over his first two rounds. He failed to make the weekend by a single stroke.

U.S. Open - Round Two
SAN DIEGO, CALIF. — Sergio Garcia of Spain chips to the 13th green during the second round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

But missing the cut at a major is much better than not making the field entirely, which is what happened to Garcia at the 2023 PGA Championship.

For the first time since 1999, Garcia failed to qualify for a major. His status as a LIV golfer helped contribute to that, as the Saudi-backed tour does not receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points.

The four majors rely on the OWGR as part of their qualification criteria.

Nonetheless, Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion, will return to major championship golf in Southern California next month.

He has the game to contend, especially considering he qualified the hard way.

