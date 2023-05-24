LIV Golfer Sergio Garcia finds the backdoor way into 2023 U.S. Open

Anyone can try and qualify for the U.S. Open.

The qualification process is undoubtedly challenging, especially this year, given that a record 10,187 golfers registered for U.S. Open qualifiers, per GOLF.com.

One of those registrants is universally known by golf fans: Sergio Garcia, the Spanish LIV golfer.

On Monday, at Northwood Country Club and Bent Tree Country Club in Dallas, Garcia fired a pair of 66s to qualify for the 2023 U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club in June.

“I played well, and I knew what I needed,” Garcia said to GOLF.com. “I didn’t want to be in a playoff. I’ve done that before. It’s pretty scary.”

Garcia knows all about pressure. After all, he has accumulated more Ryder Cup points than any other European player ever.

He has also played well in U.S. Open’s throughout his career.

The Spaniard has finished in the top 10 five times, including a third-place finish in 2005 at Pinehurst No. 2.

Yet, he missed last year’s cut at Brookline after shooting 74-70 over his first two rounds. He failed to make the weekend by a single stroke.

But missing the cut at a major is much better than not making the field entirely, which is what happened to Garcia at the 2023 PGA Championship.

For the first time since 1999, Garcia failed to qualify for a major. His status as a LIV golfer helped contribute to that, as the Saudi-backed tour does not receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points.

The four majors rely on the OWGR as part of their qualification criteria.

Nonetheless, Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion, will return to major championship golf in Southern California next month.

He has the game to contend, especially considering he qualified the hard way.