Phil Mickelson doubles down on Brooks Koepka coach trashing Brandel Chamblee

Phil Mickelson got in on the action defending Claude Harmon III after the golf coach's comments regarding Golf Channel tv host Brandel Chamblee. Harmon III blasted Chamblee after the latter made his stance on disallowing LIV Golfers onto the American Ryder Cup team known.

Mickelson is no stranger to voicing his opinion on Twitter, and his endorsement for Harmon III is just the latest from the legendary professional golfer.

He quote-tweeted the link to Golfweek's article on the whole situation.

“CH3 (Claude Harmon lll) is awesome. His dad is too and should be in the Hall of Fame already. Great read. He holds nothing back, just like his father,” He tweeted.

CH3 (Claude Harmon lll) is awesome. His dad is too and should be in the Hall of Fame already. Great read. He holds nothing back, just like his father. https://t.co/aKtY3ixan8 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 24, 2023

All this discussion stems from Brooks Koepka winning the PGA Championship. He became the first LIV Golf Tour player to claim a major victory. When he won, Chamblee and Brad Faxon had a lengthy discussion on Golf Channel about whether Koepka should be on the Ryder Cup team.

Mickelson’s comments have nothing to do with the whole situation, but anyone can read between the lines. Harmon III is typically not in the news cycle, so to give him a shout out at this moment is clearly telling.

Mickelson is one of many big name players who left the PGA Tour last year for LIV Golf. Since the tour’s inception, there has been a ton of backlash toward Lefty, Koepka and others.

LIV Golf is funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. With all of the past human rights violations from that nation, a lot of people are turned off by the competing tour. But not everyone as world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler said after the PGA Championship that he just wants the best golfers on the U.S. Ryder Cup team, regardless of tour.