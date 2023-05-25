Brooks Koepka rocks elite custom Heat jersey at Game 4 vs. Celtics

Brooks Koepka continued his championship celebration tour as he and his wife, Jena Sims, sat courtside at Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals game. The three-time PGA Championship winner received a custom Heat jersey with "PGA Champ" on the back, per Golf Digest.

How cool is it to have the hometown team present a jersey celebrating his latest victory? His celebration at the Florida Panthers game was a little wilder, so his appearance at the Heat game felt much more laidback. However, that custom jersey was the star of the show.

The Heat certainly weren’t as the Celtics cruised to their first win of the series.

Koepka is a big Heat and Panthers fan, so seeing those teams lift him up is a great sight to see. Whenever professional sports can come together, it's better for everyone. The Heat are trying to make it to the NBA Finals for the second time in the last four seasons.

While Miami lost to the Celtics in Game 4 116-99, the South Florida team still has a strong shot at advancing. They lead the series 3-1 with Game 5 back in Boston Thursday. It's a big time for South Florida teams, and Koepka winning the PGA Championship adds to that area's success.

PGA Champ Brooks Koepka in the house for Celtics-Heat pic.twitter.com/1GIU6t54AQ — ESPN (@espn) May 24, 2023

Koepka became the first LIV Golf Tour player to win a major championship. He joined Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as modern-era three-time PGA winners. Since his win, Koepka and LIV golfers potentially joining the U.S. Ryder Cup team has been a hot topic of debate.

However, it seems the Smash captain is enjoying himself and only focusing on celebrating his fifth major championship victory.