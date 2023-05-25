Michael Block won over the golfing world last weekend for his performance, demeanor, and incredible hole-in-one at Oak Hill.

This week, he tee’d it up at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, earning a sponsor’s exemption thanks to his play in the PGA Championship. On the final day in which he hit the hole in one, Block was paired with Rory McIlroy, which created quite the emotional response.

But before striking his opening tee shot at Colonial, Block made a bold comment on the RipperMagoo podcast, hosted by Bob Menery.

“He’s a lot longer than I am,” Block said when asked about playing with McIlroy. “What I would shoot from where Rory hits would be stupid. I think I’d be one of the best players in the world.”

“Hands down. If I had that stupid length, all day,” Block added. “My iron game, wedge game, around the greens, and my putting is world-class.”

The 2023 PGA Championship marked the first time Block made a cut at a major, his 8th appearance.

Statistically, his numbers did not jump off the page at Oak Hill. Block ranked tied for 15th in strokes gained overall, 56th in strokes gained around the green, and tied for 39th in greens in regulation, hitting the putting surface 61.11% of the time.

Of course, he made a phenomenal up-and-down on the 72nd hole to save par and finish tied 15th, which earned him a trip to Louisville next year for the 2024 PGA Championship.

Nonetheless, people have responded not too kindly to Block’s most recent remarks:

Michael Block story last week was amazing but buddy might have a bit too much dip on his chip with some of these comments I’m seeing him make about Rory — Carter Elliott (@CarterElliott__) May 25, 2023

Alright. I like Michael Block. I loved the story from last week. But dear god. This can’t be real. pic.twitter.com/BieNpf2gzT — Amanda Rose (@AmandaGolf59) May 25, 2023

“If I had Rory’s distance” is a similar energy to the 4 handicap male that thinks would dominate on the LPGA. — Andy Johnson (@AndyTFE) May 25, 2023

Following these comments, we shall see if the Block party continues into this weekend. Some have already put it to bed.

Yet, the confident Arroyo Trabuco club pro still has a tournament to play this week.