Wake Forest women’s golf team captures history with veteran-led 1st NCAA title

After a grueling week at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., only one golf team was left standing. There is a new women’s golf NCAA champion as Wake Forest edged out USC to capture their first-ever national title. Their men’s golf program isn’t the only national title holder anymore, as these ladies add their names to the Demon Deacons’ golf legacy.

Teams had to advance through the stroke-play portion and into match play to win a national championship. Wake Forest finished third in the stroke-play portion, giving them the No. 3 seed. The top eight schools moved into match play, and Wake Forest took on the No. 6 seed Florida State first. The Demon Deacons beat the Noles 3-1.

In their semifinal match, Wake Forest got Texas A&M, who they swept 3-0. That win pushed them into the championship match against No. 5 USC, who upset No. 4 South Carolina 3-1 in the quarterfinals and No. 1 Stanford 3-1. After Rose Zhang won the individual title earlier this week, the Trojans were able to take down Stanford.

The Demon Deacons were on a mission, and they wanted this win badly. Wake Forest was eyeing their first-ever title while USC looked for its fourth.

All three of their points came from veteran players as two-time ACC Player of the Year Rachel Kuehn captured the first point when she defeated Amari Avery 6 and 4. Super senior Emilia Migliaccio beat Cindy Kou 4 and 2. She had one year of eligibility left because of the COVID-19 rule, per Golfweek.

Lauren Walsh was the last player to earn a point for the Demon Deacons as she beat Brianna Navarrosa 3 and 2.

After falling short of making the 15-team cut last year, head coach Kim Lewellen overhauled their schedule to more desert golf. That change of mindset and how they practice paid off significantly. Wake Forest earned a program record of six team titles this season, and Keuhn recorded two individual ones.