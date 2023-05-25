Michael Block is living his best life after his historic PGA Championship run at Oak Hill Country Club. He mentioned that there were 2,000-plus texts he had to go through, including a congratulatory text from one of the greatest athletes in history, Michael Jordan.

As if his week couldn’t get any better, getting a message from someone like Jordan has to make Block feel like he made it. In a segment with ESPN, Block talked about how he didn’t even know how Jordan got his number.

“I don’t know how he got [my number]... My Nike rep texts me and is like ‘You get MJ’s text’ and I’m like ‘uh, what?’ MJ texted me. I had thousands upon thousands of texts so I couldn’t see anybody’s. So I literally spent a half hour... going through all the texts until I found him,” Block said.

PGA Championship legend Michael Block got a text from Michael Jordan after the tournament



All last week, he wore Jordan golf shoes during the tournament, so it’s safe to say he is already a fan of the brand.

The story comes full circle for him as ESPN’s Matt Barrie mentioned that growing up in Iowa, Block had to save money to get a pair, and now, that will likely never be an issue again.

“I wear Jordans — that’s all I do. I love the Jordans. It’s so good. I love playing golf in them,” Block told Barrie. “That’s the thing — I feel like I play better golf with the Jordans. The sole of them is amazing.”

After the PGA Championship week, Block will likely never have to buy another pair of Jordans again. Block has officially captured the hearts of the golf world and seems to be enjoying the ride.

Michael Block tees it up this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, TX, at Colonial Country Club, where he looks to keep the ‘Block Party’ going and win over more golf fans.