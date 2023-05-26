Harry Hall channels inner Ben Hogan to lead Charles Schwab Challenge

After shooting a bogey-free 8-under 62, Harry Hall made quite the introduction in his first start at Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge. He is the early leader after the first round Thursday.

One of his signature looks is wearing the Ben Hogan hat and playing at one of Hogan's courses he belonged to.

Reminiscences of Hogan are everywhere at Colonial, including a seven-foot statue. The legendary golfer won the tour event at Colonial five times, thus nicknaming the course "Hogan's Alley."

Hall didn't elaborate too much on why he wears the same hat as Hogan, but it cannot go unnoticed with him shooting a 62 at Hogan's Alley. After his round, reporters asked if he had a connection or if he felt that there was any karma associated with it.

"Maybe another player will wear it tomorrow, and we'll find out," Hall said.

He opened his round with back-to-back birdies, and Hall followed it up with three more to go out at 30. Hall made two more birdies on the 10th and 12th before making five straight pars and a closing birdie on 18.

One of the most important shots of the day came at the par-4 15th when he had to sink a 27-footer for par.

Saving par with authority @HarryHall remains bogey-free with three to play @CSChallengeFW. pic.twitter.com/0DbzUhfKdW — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 25, 2023

"My putting was great," Hall said. "Been waiting for a round like that with the putter because I know I can get hot, and consistently I'm really good. Yeah, that was nice to hole some putts out there today."

Hall said he had more focus in this round than in other ones this season. He leads in strokes gained putting, gaining five shots on the field and also went 7-for-7 in scrambling.

“II was really in the moment out there and determined to play some good golf,” Hall said. “The 7 out of 7 scrambles doesn’t really surprise me because that’s the best part of my game, but the way I hit the ball the first two-thirds of that round was pretty special. So that was nice.”

Hall's 62 was not only a career-low for him but is one off the course record 61 held by seven different players — Kevin Na being the last to do it in 2018. However, he is the first player in their debut at Colonial to shoot a 62. He currently leads the field by four strokes ahead of the afternoon wave.

Hall tees off on Friday for Round 2 in the final group of the day at 2:39 ET, alongside Dylan Wu and MJ Daffue.