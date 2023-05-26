Harris English’s unbelievable reaction to ace at Charles Schwab has fans stunned

Harris English hit a phenomenal shot into the par-3 8th at Colonial Country Club for a hole-in-one, and his reaction to it was almost odd. He didn’t act surprised, celebrate or really show any emotion.

English kept chewing on his gum, fixed his divot and moved on to the next hole. This hole-in-one marks his third on tour, per the PGA Tour Communications team. The last time English made an ace was in the first round of the TOUR Championship on the par-3 15th.

Did his heart rate even rise when the ball went into the hole? English looks so focused that not even an impressive feat like hitting a hole-in-one phased him. He hit a 9-iron from 170 yards, and it was flushed. The ball bounced once, hit the lip, and dropped into the hole.

While it wasn’t as much of a slam dunk as Michael Block’s at the PGA Championship, it’s still quite the accomplishment.

Fans online couldn’t believe the lack of emotion. After all, most golfers play their entire life without hitting one.

Harris English celebrating his hole in one pic.twitter.com/rDxjoDu4iX — GSC (@fund_human) May 26, 2023

BANGGGGGGG HARRIS ENGLISH ACE! LETS GO — RunPureSportsAP (@AP8809dfs) May 26, 2023

Spending 30 seconds fixing your divot before retrieving the ball from the hole on your ace is a big time flex #harrisenglish — Mike G (@MikeGIn713) May 26, 2023

Harris English with the Ace at the 8th!



He called Rory to see if it went in the hole — KG (@KgYips) May 26, 2023

Colonial is a place that fits English’s game well. After firing off a 65 in the first round, his momentum continued into Day 2. He has played well at Colonial historically, recording two top-5s and a runner-up finish to Jordan Spieth in 2016.

English said he loves this golf course and told the media after his first round that it reminds him of home in South Georgia.

“The doglegs — a placement golf course. You don’t have to overpower it,” English said on Thursday. “You kind of think your way — play chess out here. I don’t know. It just kind of forces me into some mid-irons, and that’s kind of the strength of my game. I don’t know what it is, but I just enjoy it.”