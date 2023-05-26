Michael Block reveals unshakable confidence despite dead last finish at Charles Schwab

Michael Block has had a rollercoaster of a week.

From having the moment of the year with his ace at Oak Hill to getting a text from Michael Jordan, Block feels like he is living a dream.

Yet, his dream week came to a halt with his performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

Block, paired with Pierceson Coody and Min Woo Lee for the first two rounds, opened with an 11-over par round of 81 on Thursday, which put him in dead last following the first day of play.

Michael Block, who demonstrated such a relatable demeanor during his time at the PGA Championship, echoed this sentiment again Thursday.

But he also made some confident statements in his post-round presser, echoing his remarks when he compared his game to Rory McIlroy’s.

“I’m looking forward to coming out [Friday], playing a great round, and giving everything I have,” Block added. “I’ve shot a 58 and a 59 in my life. Since what I had today, I wouldn’t be surprised if I did it, so.”

Despite the tough round, he did still hit a highlight-level shot off a bridge, showing his creativity.

Unfortunately for the Southern California club pro, he came nowhere close to shooting sub-60 in the second round. He sits at 3-over for the day and 14-over for the tournament with three holes remaining. That is five strokes worse than anyone else in the field. But that’s where his relatable self kicked in prior to Friday’s round.

“It is what it is,” Block added. “I sat there and thought about it; I said, I’m going to see my boys [Friday] night. I’ll be cheers-ing to my kids and my wife tomorrow night in Orange County, California, so it’s all good one way or the other.”