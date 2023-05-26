John Daly destroys PGA on Twitter amid withdrawal of Senior PGA Championship

John Daly attempted to play in the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship this weekend, a week after missing the 105th PGA Championship. After 13 holes, he chose to withdraw from the tournament and took to Twitter to blast the PGA of America for their tee boxes.

“So hard to play tee boxes that are down grade. Golf course is great but I wish they would make their tee boxes level! We are not young anymore!! Some guys are ADA and we can not follow through on down hill tee boxes!! I’m sorry @PGA you are going the wrong way in golf but I love y’all. But you are making holes really really long.. St Andrew’s never had a downhill tee box. Quit while your NOT ahead…. Thank you 13,” Daly tweeted.

He included an image of his legs looking aged with his left knee appearing to be swollen.

The Senior PGA Championship is playing the Fields Ranch East course at the PGA’s new headquarters in Frisco, TX. However, the tee boxes did not match the 1991 PGA Champion’s standard.

As someone who has had a lot of injuries and is rehabbing a knee replacement surgery, Daly let the PGA have a piece of his mind. Of course, Daly’s eating habits likely don’t help him.

The 57-year-old is no stranger to being blunt. In 2018, he worked with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) because the US Seniors Open refused to give him a cart to use during the round, per GolfMonthly. His health continues to be in the news in recent years, with his bladder cancer diagnosis in 2020 and now having both knees replaced.

Daly competed in the first senior major of the year at the Regions Tradition, where he finished T65.