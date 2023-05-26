Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler highlight star-studded Memorial field

Every year, the Memorial Tournament is recognized as one of the more prestigious PGA Tour events, drawing large crowds and some of the best golfers in the world. This year, that is especially accurate.

The top five players in the official World Golf Rankings, comprised of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele will all be in the field.

The PGA Tour released the full field via Twitter Friday.

Field for next week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday pic.twitter.com/qITvrzfA0T — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) May 26, 2023

Some of the other notable names that will tee it up in Dublin, Ohio next week include defending champion Billy Horschel, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland.

Hovland has been playing as well as nearly anyone on tour of late. Following his T2 at the PGA Championship, he finds himself once again in contention entering the weekend at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Meanwhile, Spieth, who missed the cut at Colonial, has been dealing with a wrist injury. He struggled mightily at the PGA Championship, but stated that the wrist was not the reason. Nevertheless, one has to wonder if he is even close to full health considering his lackluster play the last few weeks.

He initially injured the wrist and withdrew from the AT&T Byron Nelson a couple weeks ago.

Of course, there are certainly some of the best golfers in the world that will not be attending; notably the members of the LIV Golf tour. Brooks Koepka is coming off his third PGA Championship victory and fifth major overall.

Bryson DeChambeau finished top-five and is elite in his own right.

The LIV Golf split with the PGA Tour has hit a fever pitch this week. Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee and Phil Mickelson have traded barbs on Twitter, until Lefty was eventually banned. Only time will tell how this division in golf will play out.

But that isn’t going to stop golf fans from having fun enjoying another thrilling Memorial Tournament.