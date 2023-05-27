Jordan Spieth sadly reaches new low at Charles Schwab Challenge

Jordan Spieth is universally recognized as one of the most talented golfers on the planet. But you certainly wouldn’t know it by how he has been playing as of late. Spieth missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge Friday.

He posted a 2-over 72 during round and finished at 4-over for the tournament, missing the cut line by three strokes. It is the first time during his illustrious career Spieth has not made the weekend at The Colonial, per Underdog Golf.

The 29-year-old has struggled for stretches of the season, especially as of late. He just barely made the cut at last week’s PGA Championship, finishing T29 at 5-over.

Of course, there is a very valid reason for his recent struggles. After missing the cut at the Wells Fargo a few weeks ago, he pulled out of the AT&T Byron Nelson citing a wrist injury. He wore a brace on his arm throughout the PGA Championship, but refused to acknowledge that as a reason for his poor play.

That poor play continues into this week as he will spend the rest of the weekend watching like the rest of us.

The PGA Tour released the full field for the Memorial Tournament next weekend. Jordan Spieth is on the list of participants. But one has to wonder if maybe some rest would do him some good with the U.S. Open approaching in a few weeks in Los Angeles, California.

It’s been just over a year since Spieth won a tournament, with the RBC Heritage in 2022 being his last victory.