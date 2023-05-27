Sam Burns having fun at Colonial, but at Ted Scott’s expense

Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler are best friends, both on and off the golf course.

During the first two rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge, the PGA Tour paired Burns and Scheffler together, with Davis Riley rounding out the trio.

After both Burns and Scheffler fired opening rounds of 67, both players felt a little loose during Friday’s second round.

While walking up the 7th fairway, a 434-yard par 4, Burns decided to have some fun, but at Ted Scott’s expense:

We got it, Scottie!



Ted Scott needs to keep his head on a swivel when @SamBurns66 is around pic.twitter.com/xS5lCZ1T6h — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2023

Burns threw a small object in Scott’s direction, which clearly threw off the longtime looper.

After PGA Tour Live’s cameras caught this small joke, Scheffler immediately turned to the camera and asked, “Did you guys get that?”

They sure did.

Burns’ joke did not throw he and Scheffler off; they both went on to birdie the 7th hole.

Of course, before caddying for Scheffler, Scott carried Bubba Watson’s bag for over a decade, including two victories at Augusta National.

Scheffler won the 2022 Masters with Scott on his bag too.

Yet, Burns and Scheffler are not worrying about Augusta National right now.

They hope to contend at the Charles Schwab Challenge again this year, as these two battled in a playoff to finish the 2022 edition.

Burns, now the 14th ranked player in the world, holed a 38-footer for birdie to beat Scheffler in the playoff last year.

That tournament was Burns’ fourth victory on the PGA Tour.

This past March, he picked up his fifth win at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, marking the second time he won in the Lone Star State.

But Burns has some work to do if he wants to repeat this year.

He shot an even-par 70 on Friday, finishing nine strokes back of Harry Hall, the 36-hole leader from England.

Meanwhile, Scheffler shot another 67 on Friday and sits six back.