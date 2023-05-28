TaylorMade unveils latest driver with epic challenge video featuring Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy

TaylorMade has captured the golf world with its "Fargiveness" commercial featuring its new Stealth 2 driver. They put some Team TaylorMade PGA Tour players to the test in a long drive competition with a twist.

For this long drive competition, TaylorMade wanted them to hit it off-center.

This exercise was to showcase the forgiveness that the Stealth 2 Driver gives players, so even if they mishit a ball, it'll still give golfers results. The guys participating in the video were Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

Whoever hit it the farthest, not smashing the ball in the club's center, won bragging rights and a wrestling-style championship belt.

One of the funniest parts had to come when Scheffler stepped and hit his drive. Morikawa couldn't believe it. "You still missed the entire thing," Morikawa said, dumbfounded that someone could hit it 312 yards, missing the mark.

Scheffler giggled and said, "Yeah, man," like it was no big deal. This challenge is a little harder than they probably thought it would be because the muscle memory to hit it correctly is hard not to do.

Fleetwood hit 303 yards, and Morikawa disqualified himself by hitting it too close to the center. McIlroy won the challenge hitting his drive 327 yards despite not hitting the sweet spot.

After his win, with the help of one of the TaylorMade guys starting the Bret the Hitman Hart's catchphrase, "Rory, this is where you go, I'm the best there is, best there ever was," and McIlroy finished the line, "Best their ever will be, but I'm not because he's standing right there," as he pointed to Woods.

TaylorMade is one of the top brands in golf right now, supplying World No. 1 Scheffler and many others with their clubs.