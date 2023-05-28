Scottie Scheffler’s hole-in-one at Charles Schwab Challenge sets up wild finish

When Scottie Scheffler is in the field, he is never out of contention. During the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scheffler made a hole-in-one at the 189-yard par-3 8th, giving him his second career ace. That shot puts him on the first page of the leaderboard.

As one of the hometown players in the field, Scheffler got a rousing ovation with the patrons seen leaping in the air. His caddie Ted Scott shook and celebrated with Scheffler. He made the second ace of the week on the same hole as Harris English, who made one on Friday.

ACE FOR SCHEFFLER!!



It’s the second hole-in-one of Scottie Scheffler’s career @CSChallengeFW pic.twitter.com/sRGrlYp717 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 28, 2023

Scheffler hit his 7-iron, and the ball hopped a couple of times and rolled right into the hole. He hasn’t had his best week with the flat stick, shooting a 67-67-72 in the first three rounds. Those scores are not bad, but Scheffler had to grind for them. Saturday’s round was over-par, but it was low enough to keep him in contention if he went low on Sunday.

But he and everyone else is chasing Harry Hall.

Hall, who shot an opening round 62, is on a tear. He currently sits at 11-under par, with a two shot lead ahead of Adam Schenk and three shots ahead of Scheffler.

After reclaiming the World No. 1 ranking last week at Oak Hill with his T2 finish, Scheffler was once again a favorite heading into Colonial Country Club.

Scheffler may not have enough holes to win the tournament, but another top-10 finish would add to his already impressive resume. Scheffler has two wins and 10 top-10’s on the season, not counting this week at Colonial. With his finish this week, he will likely take the No. 1 spot on the FedEx Cup point list, as he is 715 points off the current leader, Jon Rahm.