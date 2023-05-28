 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sunday, May 28, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Golf world reacts to Emiliano Grillo’s heartfelt moment with kids amid Charles Schwab win

Emiliano Grillo didn’t care if he was waiting to play in a playoff or not — he made these two kids’ day and the golf world praised him for it.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
Charles Schwab Challenge, Emiliano Grillo Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Emiliano Grillo was on the verge of capturing his second career PGA Tour win Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge. However, his wayward tee shot that rolled endlessly down a stream led him to a double bogey. He was left hoping for a chance at a playoff. That would have left most golfers in a bad place mentally. Not Grillo.

Good deeds pay off for people and Grillo proved that Sunday by making two young boys' day.

He brought the boys over a fence while he was on the first hole, hitting balls, and invited them to hit some shots with him. When he asked them, the excitement on those kids' faces and the "Are you serious" immediately caught the golf world's attention.

Grillo brought them over and handed one of them a club. The kid lined up, took a practice swing and then swung at the ball — he hit a flushed shot, making the situation that much better.

Jim Nantz and the CBS Sports broadcast team gave the kid some props, and it wasn't long until Twitter went wild with the interaction.

People thought it was very classy for Grillo to take that moment with those two kids. It would have been understandable to ignore them and stay focused on the potential task at hand.

Grillo didn't know if the leaders would make birdie or if he'd be in a playoff with one or more players.

He consciously chose to interact with these kids, and no good deed goes unpunished. He got three lucky breaks during the playoff, including a lucky bounce on the par-3 16th that pushed his ball to four feet from the hole.

Grillo made the birdie to win on the second playoff hole. He won over those kids’ hearts and got his second PGA Tour win in over seven years — talk about good karma.

