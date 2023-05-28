Golf world reacts to Emiliano Grillo’s heartfelt moment with kids amid Charles Schwab win

Emiliano Grillo was on the verge of capturing his second career PGA Tour win Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge. However, his wayward tee shot that rolled endlessly down a stream led him to a double bogey. He was left hoping for a chance at a playoff. That would have left most golfers in a bad place mentally. Not Grillo.

Good deeds pay off for people and Grillo proved that Sunday by making two young boys' day.

He brought the boys over a fence while he was on the first hole, hitting balls, and invited them to hit some shots with him. When he asked them, the excitement on those kids' faces and the "Are you serious" immediately caught the golf world's attention.

Grillo brought them over and handed one of them a club. The kid lined up, took a practice swing and then swung at the ball — he hit a flushed shot, making the situation that much better.

Jim Nantz and the CBS Sports broadcast team gave the kid some props, and it wasn't long until Twitter went wild with the interaction.

What a moment ❤️



In the midst of preparing for a playoff, @GrilloEmiliano invited two young fans to hit some shots @CSChallengeFW. pic.twitter.com/naBLusQyyj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 28, 2023

^ Let’s two kids come on to the range and hit balls with him as he’s staying loose for a potential playoff.



When you do something for a fan/kid that causes them to say “are you serious??” 15x, you know you’re doing it right. — Jay Fawler (@jayfawler) May 28, 2023

Emiliano Grillo just invited two kids onto the first tee at Colonial to take some swings with his clubs as he preps for a playoff 10 minutes after making a double by hitting a ball in a sewer. I am in love with this sport. pic.twitter.com/A88CZlDfhx — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) May 28, 2023

This is why golf is the best - even after a tough double, Emiliano Grillo takes time to give back and inspire the next generation. ⛳️❤️ See my bio bro — S Byrne☦️ (@SByrne11552) May 28, 2023

Emiliano Grillo trying to counteract the Adam Schenk new father narrative by adopting a couple of kids on the range. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) May 28, 2023

Emiliano Grillo you are class. No matter how this play off finishes — Gerry Smith (@GerryBhoySmith) May 28, 2023

Love @dottie_pepper's convo with #JimNantz regarding the kid shot with #EmilianoGrillo

JN: Dottie, how far was that?

DP: I'll get you a number, Jim

So nice for #Grillo to let those kids hit. — Joy (@LaurelCat16) May 28, 2023

While he was waiting for this playoff to begin, and after perhaps one of the most difficult moments of his career, Emiliano Grillo invited a couple of young fans to hit balls with HIS clubs on the first tee at Colonial.



Nothing but class

pic.twitter.com/D1TrR7JK6V — Jack Hirsh (@JR_HIRSHey) May 28, 2023

People thought it was very classy for Grillo to take that moment with those two kids. It would have been understandable to ignore them and stay focused on the potential task at hand.

Grillo didn't know if the leaders would make birdie or if he'd be in a playoff with one or more players.

He consciously chose to interact with these kids, and no good deed goes unpunished. He got three lucky breaks during the playoff, including a lucky bounce on the par-3 16th that pushed his ball to four feet from the hole.

Grillo made the birdie to win on the second playoff hole. He won over those kids’ hearts and got his second PGA Tour win in over seven years — talk about good karma.