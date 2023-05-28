Steve Stricker’s emotional reaction with daughter after winning Senior PGA Championship

Steve Stricker defeated Padraig Harrington in a playoff to win the Senior PGA Championship, with his daughter Izzi Stricker caddying for him. The father-daughter duo shared a heartwarming moment after Stricker won his second straight major in two weeks.

The reporters asked him about her in his post round interview, and he choked up talking about how special it was for him to share this major with her.

We're not crying, you are!

"She did a great job. It was a lot of fun to be with her this week. She did a great job," Stricker said as he teared up talking about Izzi. "You had to bring that up, didn't you? To spend all this time with your kids — she looks up to what I do for a living, and she plays pretty dang good golf herself. It's a lot of fun to have her with me, and this is pretty special."

Love to see it after their major championship win

This adorable selfie video shows a little insight into their relationship as Izzi tells her dad, "I'm so proud of you, and I'm so glad I got to be a part of it."

The way Stricker and Izzi interact with each other, this clearly meant a lot. Any time someone wins a major, it's a big deal, but to have a child on the bag, it has to be an even sweeter win.

This championship marks Stricker's sixth major championship on the Tour Champions. As for Izzi, she won the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 girls' golf state title as a junior in high school, per the PGA Tour website. She is committed to playing college golf at the University of Wisconsin, following in her mom's and sister's footsteps.

Mom Nicki and sister Bobbi have caddied for Stricker in the past, and now it was IIzzi's turn to tote the bag — bringing home a major championship.