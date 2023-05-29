Emiliano Grillo hysterically reveals ‘new girlfriend’ after winning Charles Schwab Challenge

Emiliano Grillo won his second career PGA Tour event, claiming a victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge Sunday. It took some extra holes, as he and Adam Schenk competed in two playoff holes to determine the winner.

After Grillo won the event, he posted a selfie video introducing everyone to his “new girlfriend.”

“All right guys. Signing out here from Colonial. Here with a new girlfriend of mine for tonight. I’m so excited, second one. We got it done.”

Of course, he is referring to the trophy in his arms awarded to the winner of the Colonial.

It’s been a long time coming as it’s been over seven years since his first PGA Tour victory.

It did not come easy. Down the stretch, it appeared Grillo was in a great spot to win until an untimely double bogey on 18. His wayward tee shot landed in a stream that floated back toward the tee box.

He showed some serious mental toughness though. Instead of getting down on himself, Grillo invited a couple young children to join him on the first tee while he waited to see if he was going to be in a playoff.

Video of one of the kids hitting a tee shot and his reaction went viral. After doing such a good deed, the 30-year-old was rewarded immediately.

His tee shot on the par-3 16th, the second playoff hole, took a lucky bounce off the rough and rolled within five feet of the hole. He would sink his birdie to take home the title. The win also moved him to 18th on the FedEx Cup points list.