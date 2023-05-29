Harold Varner III cashes in on shocking LIV Golf admission

Less than a year after Harold Varner III moved to the LIV Golf Tour, he has won the event at Trump National Washington D.C. by one shot.

Varner III shot a final round 68 to finish at 12-under. He held off Branden Grace to claim his first victory since leaving the PGA Tour last August. He is on the Range Goats team with Bubba Watson, Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters and Wade Ormsby.

Varner III was open and honest about why he left the PGA tour for LIV last year, being one of the only players to openly say it was about the money. That ruffled some feathers, but also instilled a sense of refreshing relief among others.

“My life is changing,” Varner said in his Instagram post announcement. “The opportunity to join LIV Golf is simply too good of a financial breakthrough for me to pass by. I know what it means to grow up without much. This money is going ensure that my kid and future Varners will have a solid base to start on — and a life I could have only dreamt about growing up.”

When Varner III signed with LIV Golf, he reportedly made $15 million, per WSBTV. He also discussed how the PGA Tour changed his life as well in that statement, so it seems Varner III did what he thought was best for his family.

Now he is a winner on the rival league to the PGA Tour, winning $4 million in the individual portion of the D.C. event, per Fox Sports. He also won $500,000 for the Range Goats placing third at this event to split with his teammates.