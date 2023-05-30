Ludvig Aberg earns historic PGA Tour card with incredible feat

The stroke play portion of the NCAA men’s golf national tournament is over, and with that, Texas Tech golfer Ludvig Aberg made history. He finished No. 1 on the 2023 PGA Tour University ranking, meaning he is the first player to earn a PGA Tour membership through this program.

He became the first golfer to take home the new top prize for finishing atop these PGA Tour U rankings. He earned his PGA Tour card for the rest of this season and for 2024 as well. This year marks the third PGA Tour University rankings, and the top 20 players secured status on various professional tours.

Aberg has ranked No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking since last March. He won a program record eight times during his collegiate career and back-to-back Ben Hogan Awards this year and in 2022, per a Texas Tech press release. Arizona State’s Jon Rahm is the only other player to do this in the award’s history, per the PGA Tour.

He also became the only player in conference history to win back-to-back Big 12 Conference Championships, and won the regional title in Norman. There isn’t much he didn’t accomplish in college.

Aberg represented the International team at the 2020 and 2022 Arnold Palmer Cups. He also won the 2021 Jones Cup Invitational at Ocean Forest Golf Club in Sea Island, Georgia.

Despite the Texas Tech Red Raiders getting eliminated in the stroke play portion, it solidifies an incredible collegiate career for the Eslov, Sweden native. He finished T29 with a 5-over score in the individual portion, but now it’s time for him to begin his new chapter.

Aberg’s collegiate career may be over on the course, but he still has two awards that he could potentially win — the Fred Haskins and the Jack Nicklaus awards. Those will be announced on May 30.

He will make his PGA Tour debut at the RBC Canadian Open June 8-11 at Oakdale Golf Club and Country Club in Toronto, Ontario.