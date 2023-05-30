Rickie Fowler’s performance breeds crucial Open Championship update

Rickie Fowler has qualified for the Open Championship and will play at Royal Liverpool in July. His impressive 67 on Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge pushed Fowler into the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in two years.

The Top 50 qualify to play in the Open Championship. This season Fowler has five top 10’s, 11 top 25’s and has made 14-of-16 cuts. He hasn't finished outside the top 20, outside his missed cut at the PGA Championship, since the Arnold Palmer Invitational when he finished T31.

Finding his form @RickieFowler already has more top 10s and earnings this season than his last 3 combined. pic.twitter.com/UGaNWfRguk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 30, 2023

Fowler has won $4 million this season and now sits at No. 46 in the world. He had to have a strong round in Fort Worth, and his game is coming together at the right time. That final round 67 shot him 19 spots up the leaderboard, and he finished T6.

He has been fighting to get back up the World Golf Rankings for the last five years, and this season Fowler's game has made a turn for the better. During the previous three seasons, he had four top 10’s in 50 starts, so he is already doing better this year. The last time Fowler won on tour was in 2018, when he won the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Fowler will play in three of the four majors this year, missing the Masters in April because he wasn't inside the Top 50. The last time he played in all four majors was in 2021.

This week, he is in the field at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Fowler will play with Si Woo Kim and Sam Burns in the event's first two rounds.