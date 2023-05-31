The Memorial: Dates, tee times, how to watch, and more

The 2023 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday will again occur at Muirfield Village Golf Club, located about 15 miles northwest of downtown Columbus, Ohio.

Last year, Billy Horschel won the tournament at 13-under par, finishing four strokes ahead of Aaron Wise.

But for the first time, the Memorial has earned “elevated” status on the PGA Tour, meaning the best players in the world will participate, including Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele—the top five players in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Yet, Tiger Woods, who has won this tournament a record five times, will not be in attendance. He recently pulled out of the U.S. Open with a lingering injury.

How to Watch

Thursday, June 1

7 a.m. - 6 p.m. - ESPN+ (Streaming)

2 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Golf Channel (TV)

2 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Peacock (Streaming)

Friday, June 2

7 a.m. - 6 p.m. - ESPN+ (Streaming)

2 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Golf Channel (TV)

2 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Peacock (Streaming)

Saturday, June 3

7 a.m. - 6 p.m. - ESPN+ (Streaming)

12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - Golf Channel (TV)

12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - Peacock (Streaming)

2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. - CBS (TV)

2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Paramount+ (Streaming)

Sunday, June 4

7 a.m. - 6 p.m. - ESPN+ (Streaming)

12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - Golf Channel (TV)

12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - Peacock (Streaming)

2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. - CBS (TV)

2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Paramount+ (Streaming)

Featured Tee Times

Thursday, June 1 - First Round

* - Indicates Start on the 10th Hole

7:29 a.m.* - Keith Mitchell, Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh

7:36 a.m. - Harris English, Garrick Higgo, Brendon Todd

7:41 a.m.* - Wyndham Clark, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim

7:48 a.m. - Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Cam Davis

7:53 a.m.* - Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

8:00 a.m. - Russell Henley, Lanto Griffin, Matt Kuchar

8:05 a.m.* - Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa

8:12 a.m. - Kevin Kisner, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman

8:17 a.m.* - Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler

8:24 a.m. - J.J. Spaun, Luke List, Stewart Cink

8:29 a.m.* - Adam Scott, Zach Johnson, Cameron Young

8:41 a.m.* - Nick Hardy, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

8:53 a.m.* - Aaron Rai, Akshay Bhatia, Sam Bennett

12:36 p.m.* - Mackenzie Hughes, Chad Ramey, Joel Dahmen

12:41 p.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

12:48 p.m.* - Nico Echavarria, Trey Mullinax, Francesco Molinari

12:53 p.m. - Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tyrell Hatton

1:00 p.m.* - Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka

1:05 p.m. - Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

1:12 p.m.* - Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert, Brandt Snedeker

1:17 p.m. - Adam Svensson, K.H. Lee, Gary Woodland

1:24 p.m.* - Chris Kirk, Tom Hoge, Scott Stallings

1:29 p.m. - Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley, Sahith Theegala

1:36 p.m.* - Kevin Streelman, Adam Schenk, Sam Ryder

Friday, June 2 - Second Round

* - Indicates Start on the 10th Hole

7:36 a.m. - Mackenzie Hughes, Chad Ramey, Joel Dahmen

7:41 a.m.* - Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

7:48 a.m. - Nico Echavarria, Trey Mullinax, Francesco Molinari

7:53 a.m.* - Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tyrell Hatton

8:00 a.m. - Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka

8:05 a.m.* - Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

8:12 a.m. - Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert, Brandt Snedeker

8:17 am* - Adam Svensson, K.H. Lee, Gary Woodland

8:24 a.m. - Chris Kirk, Tom Hoge, Scott Stallings

8:29 a.m.* - Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley, Sahith Theegala

8:36 a.m. - Kevin Streelman, Adam Schenk, Sam Ryder

12:29 p.m. - Keith Mitchell, Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh

12:36 p.m.* - Harris English, Garrick Higgo, Brendon Todd

12:41 p.m. - Wyndham Clark, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim

12:48 p.m.* - Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Cam Davis

12:53 p.m. - Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

1:00 p.m.* - Russell Henley, Lanto Griffin, Matt Kuchar

1:05 p.m. - Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa

1:12 p.m.* - Kevin Kisner, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman

1:17 p.m. - Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler

1:24 p.m.* - J.J. Spaun, Luke List, Stewart Cink

1:29 p.m. - Adam Scott, Zach Johnson, Cameron Young

1:41 p.m. - Nick Hardy, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

1:53 p.m. - Aaron Rai, Akshay Bhatia, Sam Bennett

This year’s Memorial Tournament has the chance to be one of the best ever. During his session with the media, Jack Nicklaus, the tournament’s host, noted that the course is “dry” and Columbus, Ohio has not received rain in more than a week.

Expect the world’s best to rise to the challenge and contend at Jack’s Place this weekend.

Moreover, the Memorial is a final tune-up for many of the world’s top players before the U.S. Open, scheduled for June 15-19 at Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course.