Jessica Korda back injury leads to uncertain future on LPGA Tour

Jessica Korda, the 30-year-old LPGA tour player from Bradenton, Florida, announced on her social media pages that she needs to take an indefinite leave of absence due to lingering back troubles.

“The last year has been an extremely challenging time for me as I struggle with an injury in my back,” Korda wrote. “Following the advice of my doctor and the guidance of my physio, we’ve committed countless hours of treatment at home and on the road for me to try and get my body healthy and ready to compete each week. Unfortunately, we’ve reached a point where my pain is not improving, forcing me to have to withdraw out of several tournaments.”

Sadly, she’s not the only Korda dealing with a back injury. Her sister, Nelly, recently withdrew from the Mizuho Classic with a back problem of her own.

Jessica Korda, who ranks 32nd in the Rolex World Rankings, has not finished a four-day tournament since The Chevron Championship in mid-April.

She missed the cut at the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro at the end of April and most recently withdrew from the Cognizant Founders Cup on May 11.

Korda has earned $62,449 on the LPGA Tour this season, ranking 84th among eligible tour players.

Last year, Korda finished two strokes behind Jennifer Kupcho at the Chevron Championship, the first major of the year on the LPGA tour.

Ever since then, it has been, unfortunately, all downhill for Korda.

“As a competitor, it is upsetting me to have to do this time and time again,” she said on social media. “At the advice of my medical team, I have made the tough decision to stop playing until I can get my back fully healthy. At this point, we don’t have a firm timeline for my return, but I’m working with the best of the best and am focused on coming back as soon as possible.”