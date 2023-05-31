Michelle Wie West, Rose Zhang make LPGA history, ink massive sponsorship deal with Delta

Michelle Wie West and Rose Zhang, two of the biggest names in women’s golf, made LPGA Tour history this week by signing a sponsorship deal with Delta Airlines, the largest air passenger carrier in the world.

It is the first time Delta has sponsored LPGA golfers on a national level, according to GolfWeek’s Beth Ann Nichols.

Terms of the deal were not made public, but Delta is committed to furthering its support in women’s athletics, per Tuesday’s release.

“Our brand partners are an extension of Delta’s core values, and the addition of these world-class athletes bring Delta’s presence within golf to the next level,” said Emmakate Young, the Managing Director of Brand Marketing and Sponsorships for Delta Airlines. “These partnerships allow us to keep climbing toward our mutual goals of driving engagement, equity and involvement with women’s sports.”

Wie West, who won the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open at Pinehurst, is one of the more recognizable faces in women’s golf in the 21st century.

She was a teenage phenom. In 2005, she signed a massive deal with Nike as a 16-year-old, which drew some to compare her to Tiger Woods at the time.

Now 33 years old, Wie West has won five times on the LPGA Tour and has finished in the top-5 at major championships four times.

“As a Delta Million Miler and long-time traveler, Delta has been by my airline of choice throughout my LPGA career,” said Wie West. “Partnering with them is an exciting next step as I approach a new phase in my career and life. I look forward to joining Delta in the skies and on the course as we take women’s golf to new heights.”

Meanwhile, Zhang just finished her collegiate career at Stanford, where she again won the NCAA Individual Title. She became the first female golfer to win back-to-back individual championships. Zhang also won 12 other tournaments in college.

“She’s the absolute GOAT,” Stanford coach Anne Walker said, per Golf Digest. “She is the best amateur of all time.”

Zhang has received tons of hype, similar to what Wie West experienced in the mid-2000s. The comparison between these two star golfers has never been more evident than with this sponsorship deal with Delta.

“Starting my professional journey with Delta is invaluable as we work together to elevate women’s golf and continue the climb in my career,” Zhang said. “Delta and I both share the desire to be the best in our game, and I am proud to have them on my team as we take flight together on this next chapter.”