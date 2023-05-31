Ludvig Aberg sweeps trifecta of collegiate golf awards ahead of PGA Tour debut

Texas Tech golfer Ludvig Aberg has had a big week having been named the 2023 Hogan Award winner. It got even better on Tuesday as he completed the sweep of college golf awards, winning the 2023 Jack Nicklaus and Fred Haskins Awards.

Before the NCAA tournament, he won the Ben Hogan Award, becoming the second golfer ever to take home back-to-back titles. Jon Rahm is the only other player to have achieved this feat.

Aberg can add the Nicklaus and Haskins trophies to the fireplace mantel beside his two Hogan awards as he already has quite the collection.

All three awards are given to the nation’s best male golfer of that specific season, albeit from different sources. The Ben Hogan Award is presented by the Friends of Golf and Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). That award is probably the most unique, as it takes into account performances beyond college golf, but amateur and any professional play as well.

The GCAA also named Aberg the Nicklaus Award winner as the top collegiate golfer of the year. Meanwhile, the Haskins Award is voted on by current Division I players, a panel of coaches, sports information directors and members of the media.

Aberg has held the No. 1 amateur golf ranking since March, so it’s understandable why he swept these awards. He recorded four wins this past season and became the first player in Big 12 history to win back-to-back individual titles, per a Texas Tech press release.

Clean sweep



PGA TOUR U No. 1 Ludvig Aberg becomes the 7th player in history to receive the Nicklaus, Haskins, and Hogan Awards in the same year. pic.twitter.com/vNKumpDegu — PGA TOUR University (@PGATOURU) May 30, 2023

The trifecta is quite the statement to end a college career as Aberg joins an elite company of six other golfers that have achieved this, per Golf Channel.

Aberg joins FSU’s John Pak, who did it in 2021, Pepperdine’s Sahith Theegala in 2020, Stanford’s Patrick Rodgers in 2014, UNLV’s Ryan Moore, Wake Forest’s Bill Hass and Oklahoma State’s Hunter Mahan to accomplish the feat.

He finished No. 1 on the PGA Tour University ranking on Monday, giving him status on the PGA Tour for the rest of this year and all of 2024. This kind of exemption is the first time PGA Tour U has done something like this as they continue to evolve that initiative.

Aberg will debut on the PGA Tour at the RBC Canadian Open June 8-11 at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario.