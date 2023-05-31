Brandel Chamblee drops ‘murderous dictator’ take on LIV Golf amid Phil Mickelson beef

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee has not been one to pull his punches when discussing the topic of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour. On Wednesday, he took to Twitter again, this time using some very bold language.

He cited and included a story from Politico detailing part of LIV and it’s Saudi ties.

As I have said many times, LIV Golf is not so much a sports entity as it is MBS / Saudi Arabia trying to hide their atrocities and launder its reputation by buying sports stars. Any yielding to or agreement with them is a deal with a murderous dictator. https://t.co/dGaTYNlWYJ pic.twitter.com/eUxCrLmRTR — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) May 31, 2023

Chamblee and future Hall of Famer and current LIV golfer Phil Mickelson have exchanged insults online recently. It became very intense, leading Chamblee to block Mickelson on Twitter.

The contentious topic of LIV Golf has reached a climax recently after Brooks Koepka won the 105th PGA Championship less than two weeks ago. Koepka, a member of the LIV Golf Tour, became the first such member to claim a major championship since its inception.

That prompted the discussion of whether or not Koepka and other LIV golfers deserve to be in the Ryder Cup this fall.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was the first to put his name out there stating he supported Koepka’s candidacy for Team USA. Jon Rahm, with whom Scheffler passes atop the Official World Golf Rankings, doubled down on that sentiment.

Earlier Wednesday, arguably the biggest face of the sport this side of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, made his stance clear. He believe it should solely be based on merit, announcing he believes Koepka has earned that right. However, he does not believe anyone of the LIV golfers who would join him on Team Europe should not be a part of the Ryder Cup.