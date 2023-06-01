Emiliano Grillo, other rising stars qualify for Open Championship

A restored 1973 Ford Bronco isn’t the only perk of winning the Charles Schwab Challenge for Emiliano Grillo. He officially qualified for the 151st Open Championship later this summer. He isn’t the only notable name that qualified for the Open, as multiple rising stars and household names will now get to tee it up at Royal Liverpool July 18-23.

Golfers needed to be inside that Top 50 eight weeks out of the Open Championship to get into the field. That’s one of the ways to get into the field, per GolfDigest.

Grillo’s win in Fort Worth boosted him into the top 50 just in time, as the cut-off was on the Sunday he won. He jumped 38 spots from No. 80 to No. 42 in the World Golf Rankings, per Golf Channel.

The Argentinan golfer has five top 10’s on the season and ended an eight-year drought when he beat Adam Schenk in the second playoff hole.

Last year the only major he appeared in was the Open Championship, where he missed the cut. Grillo hasn’t played in all four majors since 2019. His best finish at the Open Championship came in 2016 and 2021, where he finished T12 at Sandwich and Troon.

Getting that second PGA Tour win can be challenging, but now that he has, Grillo could shock some people and play well at Royal Liverpool.

Some of the other stars and up-and-coming golfers that qualified for the Open Championship are Tom Kim, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose, Russell Henley, Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power, Rickie Fowler, Taylor Moore, Abraham Ancer and Lucas Herbert.

Kim will start his second Open Championship after debuting at St. Andrews last year, as he finished T47. After his mud bath at the PGA Championship, the 20-year-old will look to make people forget about that viral moment.

Meanwhile, veteran golfer Rose has played exceptionally well as of late, which could carry over to Royal Liverpool. He finished T9 at the PGA Championship and T12 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.