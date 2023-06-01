Phil Mickelson piles on trashing of ‘nasty bully’ Brandel Chamblee amid Lisa Cornwell book

Phil Mickelson, one of the faces of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour, continues to trash the Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee.

Since the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, where LIV golfer Brooks Koepka won the Wanamaker Trophy, these two men have exchanged insults via Twitter.

This back-and-forth ultimately led Chamblee to block Mickelson on the social media platform, but that did not stop Lefty from continuing to slam the long-time Golf Channel analyst.

Then, Lisa Cornwell, a former Golf Channel journalist, released a memoir in late May titled “Troublemaker,” which details the misogynistic culture she experienced while at the network.

Within her book, she discusses the toxic environment she faced and how she tried to challenge it, thus earning the label of a “troublemaker.”

Cornwell even dedicated an entire chapter to Chamblee, who, according to her, helped foster this toxic workplace.

On top of that, Tucker Booth, who co-wrote Cornwell’s memoir, calls Chamblee a “nasty bully” for his behavior and demeanor on The Golf Podcast:

“You have to hold people accountable,” Cornwell said on The Golf Podcast. “That’s what I am trying to do with this book.”

These are stark acquisitions, yet Booth verified this information with numerous individuals aware of the situation, and everything “checks out.”

Consequently, Mickelson caught wind of this and added fuel to the fire:

“Brandel Chamblee is nasty,a bully,and worse.” Unfortunately, I can’t take credit for this quote.

His obsession with LIV (and me) borders on the psychotic, at least I never had to work with him. Wow https://t.co/ii22BshiAR — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) June 1, 2023

Mickelson loved what Cornwell and Booth had to say about Chamblee.

Since becoming associated with LIV, Mickelson has continuously picked fights with Golf Channel pundits, and others, due to their close association with the PGA Tour.

But these arguments reached new heights following Koepka’s victory at Oak Hill.

Golfers, analysts, and journalists have all discussed the legitimacy of LIV, and whether or not LIV golfers can participate in the Ryder Cup.

Chamblee, a LIV Golf dissident, even got testy with Brad Faxon when discussing this topic on the Golf Channel’s Live From the PGA Championship set.

He will likely get even more agitated upon learning this bit of information.

Or perhaps he will block out the noise and avoid it altogether—just as he did with Mickelson’s Twitter account.