Shane Lowry’s self-deprecating message after strong start at the Memorial

Shane Lowry shot a 3-under 69 in the first round of The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. He started his round 5-under through six holes and then cooled off quickly.

He started with a par on the 10th, then made five straight birdies, including a 36-footer on the par-3 12th, per the PGA Tour. The PGA Tour tweeted out his hot start, and Lowry commented.

And then I woke up https://t.co/SuFb7Y2oGg — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) June 1, 2023

“And then I woke up,” Lowry retweeted followed by a few laughing emojis.

Lowry would go on to record three bogeys over the next four holes , but finished strong.

After his final birdie on the round, Lowry made six straight pars to close out at 3-under. A 69 at a course like Muirfield is not too shabby. He sits tied for third with a whole host of other golfers, two shots behind Davis Riley who is alone at the top.

However, seeing guys like Lowry come online after their round and poke fun at themselves makes them even more relatable.

“I rolled in some lovely putts early on. You’re not going to keep that going all day,” Lowry said to the media after his first round. “I had a couple of slip ups... Probably wasn’t aggressive enough on 16 — made bogey there. Hit a couple of bad shots after that. You’re going to make bogeys around this course after hitting bad shots... 3-under’s a pretty good score around here. I’m pretty happy with my start.”

Lowry is paired with Nick Hardy and Sungjae Im for the first two days and will tee off at 1:41 p.m. ET for the second round on Friday.