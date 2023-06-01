John Daly smokes 21 cigarettes, drinks 12 Diet Cokes during round of golf

John Daly has long since been one of the more controversial figures in all of golf. ‘Long John,’ as he’s been known for his ability to hit long off the tee, has been in the headlines lately. He recently posted to his Instagram account an epic Taco Bell order that went viral across social media.

But his health and lifestyle choices are not just a thing of the present. He’s been known to smoke cigarettes while playing rounds of golf, while having been, to put it kindly, out of shape for quite some time.

That likely did not help him much when he was forced to withdraw from the Senior PGA Championship last week.

CBS Senior Sports Writer Will Brinson took to Twitter recently to share a memory of Daly. While following him at the Wyndham Championship in 2008, he took what he called meticulous notes.

What he witnessed during a practice round leading up to the tournament is astounding.

“The final tally of everything he put into his body over a full 18 holes: 21 cigs, 12 Diet Cokes, 6 packs of Peanut M&M’s and 0 ounces of water,” Brinson tweeted.

A fan retweeted remarking that he remembered that event and it being nearly 100 degrees out that day. To which Brinson responded “Greensboro in mid-August with nothing but M&M’s, cigs and DCs is basically like crawling through the Sahara” per the Daily Star.

John Daly is a two-time major champion, having won the PGA Championship in 2001 and the Open Championship in 2005. His relatable personality, outlandish antics and unhealthy habits have been some of the character traits that have made him a lightning rod in the sport.

Here’s to hoping that never stops.