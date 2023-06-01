Scottie Scheffler’s surprising putter decision after rough Memorial opening round

Scottie Scheffler has been dominant with every facet of his game this season except for one.

Putting.

The flat stick has been ice cold for Scheffler all year, as he ranks 114th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting.

He also one-putts greens just 38.5% of the time, ranking 148th on tour.

His putting woes reared their ugly head at the Memorial Tournament, where Scheffler posted a 2-over par 74 in his opening round.

Consequently, after he finished on Thursday, Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard spotted Scheffler testing two putters on the practice green.

Clearly, Scheffler lacks confidence with his putter. The fact he is trying out two different putters in the middle of a tournament speaks volumes to where he is on the greens.

He made four bogeys and only two birdies, as a three-putt led to a bogey at the par-3 4th hole. He also failed to make a couple of makable par putts at the 16th and 8th holes, leading to two other bogies.

Scheffler made just 42 feet of putts throughout all 18 holes as his putter completely abandoned him.

He also lost 3.2 strokes to field with his putter, which currently ranks 80th among those in the Memorial field.

Nevertheless, this is not the first time Scheffler has made equipment changes to his putter this season.

Back at the beginning of the year, Scheffler asked his Scotty Cameron representatives to bend his putter two degrees flatter than his previous one, per Golf.com.

The move worked temporarily, as Scheffler won the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in February and then The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in March.

Yet, the putter continues to plague him, who will need to fix his putting woes before the U.S. Open.