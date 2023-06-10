‘Nature Boy’ Rick Flair trolls PGA Tour’s Joel Dahmen with hysterical video

The relationship between players and caddies is unique, but the one that PGA Tour player Joel Dahmen and caddie Geno Bonnalie truly can only be described as a brotherhood or a bromance.

Their relationship was one of the storylines in season one of Netflix’s “Full Swing,” showcasing how close a player and his caddie can get. These two are tight, which sometimes comes with a little teasing — Bonnalie likes to give Dahmen a hard time, but with this latest prank, he brought in some reinforcements.

Bonnalie got with Rick Flair to send a Cameo video for Dahmen about his recent play. The gag gift video cost the caddie about $500.

The ‘Nature Boy’ opens up with his signature "woooo," and says all Dahmen's followers are worried about him and how his golf game has gone to hell. Flair talked about his poor finishes and how he "can't putt worth a damn."

One of the best parts of the video was when Flair said he has friends concerned about his game, and if they are, the women are as well.

"We got to have hot women in our life," Flair said. "To have hot women, you gotta play really good golf... break 70, actually break 80. I heard you are having a hard time breaking 90. C’mon brother.”

Nothing like some morning motivation from the Nature Boy! Wooooo! https://t.co/7twHtanocB — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) June 9, 2023

There’s apparently nothing like a little bit of misogyny to get you going.

Dahmen responded to Bonnalie's tweet: "Nothing like some morning motivation from the Nature Boy! Woooo!"

While Dahmen took the video well and has gained a lot of popularity since “Full Swing” premiered, he is in a bit of a slump on the course. Dahmen has played in 12 events, with his best finish being a T41. He has also missed five cuts.