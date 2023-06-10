High school freshman unbelievably sinks 3 hole in one’s on same day

Golf is a game of skill, precision, patience and a bit of luck. If you ask most golfers if they have been lucky enough to drain a hole in one, you’ll generally get a resounding no. That includes some professionals. If you are one of those people, then this story is potentially going to draw a wide variety of emotions out of you.

La Salle High School freshman Colin Bobowski, from just outside of Cincinnati, Ohio, made the unbelievable happen. But he didn’t just do it once. He hit three hole in ones on the same day, leaving his high school to post about it on Instagram.

During a VFW golf outing earlier this week, Bobowski, played the role of ‘celebrity shot.’ Any of the golfers who wanted someone to take a tee shot for them on the par-3 6th hole at Aston Oaks golf course, had the 14-year-old at the ready.

The hole played 145 yards, so this wasn’t just a gimme. It’s unknown exactly how many shots he took for players that day, but even if it’s hundreds, that is quite the accomplishment.

Bobowski just finished his freshman year on the high school golf team. So, he is no newb to the course. Nevertheless, players likely got their money’s worth.

“The first one... it was like ‘oh my gosh I can’t believe this happened.’ The second time it’s like, ‘this can’t be real,” Bobowski said. “The third time it was like ‘what is happening?’ I was questioning... if something was helping me. It was definitely a lot of shock and happiness.”

I can’t tell which emotion of mine is more prevalent: jealousy, stunned or impressed. He was not given any special prize, but making the local news is prize in and of itself.