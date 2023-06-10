Steve Stricker surpasses Tiger Woods with a remarkable record

When Tiger Woods was at the height of his powers, during the 2000 and 2001 seasons, not only did he win four straight majors, but he also recorded a then-record 52 consecutive rounds under par.

That record now belongs to Steve Stricker.

Despite never winning a major, Stricker can now claim that record that Woods held for so long.

On Friday, at the American Family Insurance Championship in his home state of Wisconsin, Stricker fired a 7-under par 65, which makes it 53 straight rounds under par in PGA Tour-sanctioned events.

“I really hadn’t thought about it until the last couple of weeks,” Stricker said after his round. “Listen, I would rather have that streak on the regular tour than on the Champions Tour, believe me. But still, I feel like it is quite an accomplishment to continue to shoot rounds under par.”

This remarkable streak has led to much success for Stricker, who captained the American side in the 2021 Ryder Cup.

In 13 Champions Tour events this season, Stricker has finished outside of the top-5 only once. He has won three times in 2023, including two majors on the Champions Tour: the Regions Tradition and the Senior PGA Championship.

“Every day, I just try to go out there and [shoot] under par, and you have to do it on the [Champions Tour],” Stricker added. “That’s my mentality. I wish I had that mentality on the regular tour where those courses are harder.”

“But it’s a cool thing to pass Tiger Woods in something. That does not happen often. So I may text him and remind him that I just passed him.