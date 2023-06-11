 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sunday, June 11, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Sponsors lining up for Rose Zhang, the LPGA’s newest star

Fresh off her victory in her LPGA debut at the Mizuho Americas Open, Rose Zhang has signed a couple of big endorsement deals.

By Jack Milko
Rose Zhang, LPGA
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Rose Zhang reacts after a putt on the 18th green in a playoff during the final round of the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club on June 4, 2023.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Rose Zhang continues to win on and off the golf course.

She won the Mizuho Americas Open in her LPGA Tour debut, becoming the first woman since 1951 to do so.

But a few days before winning her first LPGA event at Liberty National in New Jersey, Zhang partnered with Michelle Wie as both signed a sponsorship deal with Delta Airlines.

That same day, Adidas announced a multi-year endorsement with Zhang too.

“As I begin this next phase in my career, I can’t wait to represent the 3-Stripes as a professional,” Zhang said. “Over the past year, we’ve been able to work on some amazing projects together. I love the products and can’t wait to continue this journey with the Adidas team.”

Before turning professional, Zhang became the first collegiate athlete to sign a name, image, and likeness (NIL) with Adidas.

Now she has even more endorsement opportunities as a professional with the sports apparel company.

Rose Zhang, LPGA
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Rose Zhang poses with the trophy after winning the Mizuho Americas Open in a playoff over Jennifer Kupcho during the final round at Liberty National Golf Club on June 4, 2023.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Zhang arrived at Liberty National with a lot of hype, as she is one of the most decorated amateur players of all-time—male or female.

She rocked Adidas gear throughout the tournament, as she went on to defeat Jennifer Kupcho in a playoff to secure the victory.

Zhang will surely represent Adidas for years to come, perhaps inspiring even more women to follow in her footsteps.

Other companies are all in on Zhang too.

Callaway Golf unveiled limited-edition golf balls in honor of Zhang following her historic victory.

“Chrome Soft is better for everyone, including Rose Zhang!” Callway’s website reads. “Our limited edition Chrome Soft X ‘Rose’ Truvis Balls celebrates her historic victory — becoming the 1st LPGA player in 72 years to win their pro debut. It features roses across the ball, a #1 player number highlighting her record-setting performance, and comes in a white prototype box.”

Zhang has used Callaway clubs and equipment since she was a young teenager.

If Zhang keeps winning, companies will continue to ring her, hoping the former Stanford Cardinal will represent their brands for years to come.

