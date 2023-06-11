Sponsors lining up for Rose Zhang, the LPGA’s newest star

Rose Zhang continues to win on and off the golf course.

She won the Mizuho Americas Open in her LPGA Tour debut, becoming the first woman since 1951 to do so.

But a few days before winning her first LPGA event at Liberty National in New Jersey, Zhang partnered with Michelle Wie as both signed a sponsorship deal with Delta Airlines.

That same day, Adidas announced a multi-year endorsement with Zhang too.

“As I begin this next phase in my career, I can’t wait to represent the 3-Stripes as a professional,” Zhang said. “Over the past year, we’ve been able to work on some amazing projects together. I love the products and can’t wait to continue this journey with the Adidas team.”

Before turning professional, Zhang became the first collegiate athlete to sign a name, image, and likeness (NIL) with Adidas.

Now she has even more endorsement opportunities as a professional with the sports apparel company.

Zhang arrived at Liberty National with a lot of hype, as she is one of the most decorated amateur players of all-time—male or female.

She rocked Adidas gear throughout the tournament, as she went on to defeat Jennifer Kupcho in a playoff to secure the victory.

Zhang will surely represent Adidas for years to come, perhaps inspiring even more women to follow in her footsteps.

Other companies are all in on Zhang too.

Callaway Golf unveiled limited-edition golf balls in honor of Zhang following her historic victory.

To celebrate @rosezhang’s first pro victory, we’ve made the Rose Truvis Golf Balls available now on our website



Get them here: https://t.co/ydYmxtw8U5 pic.twitter.com/A9d4u6ollu — Callaway Golf (@CallawayGolf) June 5, 2023

“Chrome Soft is better for everyone, including Rose Zhang!” Callway’s website reads. “Our limited edition Chrome Soft X ‘Rose’ Truvis Balls celebrates her historic victory — becoming the 1st LPGA player in 72 years to win their pro debut. It features roses across the ball, a #1 player number highlighting her record-setting performance, and comes in a white prototype box.”

Zhang has used Callaway clubs and equipment since she was a young teenager.

If Zhang keeps winning, companies will continue to ring her, hoping the former Stanford Cardinal will represent their brands for years to come.