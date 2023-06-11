Rory McIlroy’s hilarious Rink comparison at Canadian Open to TPC Scottsdale

Rory McIlroy has played in some great environments throughout his PGA Tour career, but this week at the RBC Canadian Open has to be up there. The 14th hole at Oakdale Golf and Country Club is known as "The Rink,” and it rivals some of the best scenes in golf.

On the tee box, three of the four sides of it are lined with fans behind closed railings. They chant, beat on the side boards, and are the rowdiest bunch on the course. These fans get there early and stay.

If a player hits a poor shot, they will boo, but if the golfer hits a great shot, cheers can be heard in the United States. Sound familiar — it slightly mimics the 16th Stadium hole at TPC Scottsdale for the Waste Management Phoenix Open. McIlroy says there's a difference, though.

"The one thing Harry (Diamond) said to me walking up 14 — he said, 'Thank God that the people in Phoenix aren't this close to the tee box as they are here,'" McIlroy said after his third round. "So there's just the right amount of people for how close they are. But, yeah, it's a lot of fun, it creates a great atmosphere and fun to be a part of."

In Arizona, the fans are up in stadium seats, but in Canada, they are just a few feet from the players. While bringing similar crowds, having fans right on top of you has to give the players a jolt of adrenaline.

The crowds were deafening as he approached the tee box, but once he addressed his ball, they quickly went silent to give him respect. As soon as he hit, though, the cheers doubled to show the back-to-back champion of the RBC Canadian Open some love.

The “We want Rory” and “Rory, Rory, Rory” chants from “The Rink” on Saturday painted quite the environment that only a Ryder Cup or Arizona atmosphere could match. It’s unmistakable; the Canadians love the Northern Irishman.