Tyrrell Hatton’s swamp savior at RBC Canadian Open will leave Tom Kim jealous

Canadians are notoriously nice, but the one that came to Tyrrell Hatton’s rescue to retrieve his ball may be the friendliest volunteer at the RBC Canadian Open. Hatton hit his ball into the creek running alongside the hole on the par-4 8th hole. He couldn’t tell if the ball they found was his.

“I think that’s the yellow dot underneath it,” Hatton said unsure.

This lady volunteer exemplified that Canadian kindness.

“Do you want me to go in? I’ll go in. I’ll go in,” she said. She then proceeded to take her shoes and socks off and walked right into the creek.

“This feels real weird,” she said as she plodded her way through the muddy water. “I can pick it up, right?”

She retrieved the ball for him. Ultimately, Hatton doubled the hole but that was the only hiccup in his final round.

Not many would get dirty to help a player retrieve his golf ball, but this lady did. Where was she when Tom Kim fell into the mud at the PGA Championship? Kim probably wishes she was at Oak Hill. He climbed into the mud himself and came out dirty and needing new pants and a shirt.

He posted a final round 64, with that one blemish on the day. Hatton went out at 34 but came back in 30 as he made six birdies on the back nine, including the last four holes. He made 10 birdies on the day and is currently at 16-under in the tournament, as Hatton is the current clubhouse leader alongside Aaron Rai.