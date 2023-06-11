Nick Taylor snaps Canadian curse with unreal 72-foot winning putt in 4th playoff hole

Nick Taylor ended the 69-year-long drought at the RBC Canadian Open for Canadian golfers. He sank a 72-foot eagle putt to beat Tommy Fleetwood on the fourth playoff hole. The crowd went wild, the security guard tackled fellow Canadian Adam Hadwin, who was trying to celebrate with Taylor and the curse was over finally.

In a week of golf storylines that stole the limelight away from the event due to the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger, a Canadian brought the attention back in historic fashion.

Taylor is a national hero for the Canadians who have been waiting for one of their golfers to win their national championship. He had to fight off a Fleetwood who surged down the stretch to get into a playoff.

Sinking a 72-foot putt instead of tapping in for birdie was a great way to end the drought. At least 20,000 fans were watching the playoff, and through the first three holes, it felt like it would never end.

This was the longest putt Taylor has made in his PGA Tour career, as CBS’ Jim Nantz announced live — what a monumental way to get his second PGA Tour win.

The first two playoff holes were played on the par-5 18th.

On the first playoff hole, both guys had tough lies to the right of the green but got it up and down for birdie. The second playoff saw a very different outcome, but resulted in an equal score.

In the third playoff hole, they went to the par-3 9th. Fleetwood had a birdie putt to win, but pulled it and had to tap it in for par.

Finally, Taylor took control on their fourth trip to the 18th of the day. He reared back on that putt, and that ball only had eyes for the hole. Everyone knew it as the ball approached the flagstick. It hit and dropped into the hole, and everyone went nuts.

Afterwards, Taylor had to choke back tears during his post round interview. It was clear how much this championship meant to him, and everyone else in attendance.