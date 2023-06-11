Nick Taylor fights back tears after sinking legendary 72-foot putt to win Canadian Open

The last time a Canadian player won the country’s national championship, the RBC Canadian Open, was all the way back in 1954. Pat Fletcher accomplished that feat. Finally, that drought has ended, and did so in unbelievable fashion.

Nick Taylor and Tommy Fleetwood played four playoff holes, through rain and near darkness. After Fleetwood set himself up for a 10-foot birdie opportunity on the par-5 18th, Taylor stood 72 feet from history.

He very likely wanted to get it close and put some pressure on Fleetwood. Instead, he did something special and sank the eagle putt. According to Jim Nantz live during the CBS’ coverage, it was the longest made putt of Taylor’s PGA Tour career.

The place erupted with rain pouring down on everyone.

THE WALK OFF 72-FOOT BOMB THAT WON NICK TAYLOR THE CANADIAN OPEN.



— Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) June 11, 2023

After sinking the miraculous putt for the win, the Canadian spoke with Amanda Renner.

“I’m speechless. This is for all of the guys (Canadians) that are here. This is for my family at home,” Taylor said as he visible fought back tears. “This is the most incredible feeling ever.”

Champaign could be seen flying into the air as numerous Canadians stuck around to watch history made.

Mike Wier, Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin were just a few of the Canadians that played their final rounds Sunday. Hadwin, while attempting to spray some of that champagne on Taylor, was tackled and taken to the ground by security.

The victory vaulted Taylor to sixth on the FedEx Cup points standings. It was his third career win on tour. He previously captured the 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship and the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. But you can bet that pales in comparison to what he accomplished Sunday.

Sinking a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole to end a 69-year curse for your country will do that for you.