Steve Stricker posts rib-tickling celebration video after crushing another field for victory

Steve Stricker is unstoppable right now, as he just took home his third win in four starts after winning the American Family Insurance Championship in Madison, Wisconsin. He beat Steven Alker and Paul Broadhurst by five shots, posting an 18-under for the tournament.

Stricker logged a final round 69 to finish the tournament five shots better than the next closest competitor. He has gone 0-for-5 as the tournament host in his home state but finally ended that drought, per PGA Tour Champions.

After his win, Stricker recorded his champions video but couldn’t pronounce his name, and the exchange provided a funny moment.

This one was special ❤️@stevestricker and company celebrating his 2023 @amfamchamp pic.twitter.com/YXDq4ldII9 — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) June 11, 2023

“Hi everybody, Steve Str—,” and Stricker drops the phone because he screwed up his name. In the background, the crowd cracks up and starts laughing with him.

The camera cuts to take two, and Stricker nails the delivery. “Hi everybody, Steve Stricker here, winner of the 2023 AmFam Championship, and we’re having a good time already,” Stricker said. “It’s all about family and friends, and they’ve all came here to support me. So thanks for your love and support, and take care.”

This win may be special in the sense of winning in Wisconsin, but Stricker is just rolling right along. No one is on his level right now. This is his fifth on the season. He opened the season with a win at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in January.

His next six tournaments, he finished second three times, fifth twice and eighth once. That led to back to back majors wins at the Regions Tradition and Senior PGA Championship.

In 11 starts, he has 10 top-5 finishes and holds a hefty lead in the Charles Schwab Cup race.