Adam Hadwin tackled by security guard celebrating Nick Taylor’s Canadian Open win

Canadians had to wait 69 years to see one of their own win the RBC Canadian Open.

Nick Taylor finally ended the drought, dramatically defeating Tommy Fleetwood on the fourth playoff hole to secure the victory. In epic fashion, Taylor sank a 72-foot eagle putt for the win.

Many fellow Canadian players were on hand to witness the victory, including Adam Hadwin, who got pummelled by a security guard when celebrating with champagne on the 18th green.

#STEAMROLLED — Adam Hadwin gets mistaken for a gallery member, and run over by security in Canada ☠️ pic.twitter.com/kpBvxeacfj — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 11, 2023

The security guard had no idea who Hadwin was, likely thinking he was a fan.

But in typical Canadian fashion, Hadwin apologized to the guard who trounced him, unsure if he had broken procedure by serenading Taylor with champagne.

Sorry to leave y’all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed. I’m thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled. — Jessica Hadwin (@jessicahadwin) June 12, 2023

Hadwin has long been a man of class and a fan-favorite among Canadian golf fans.

A native of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Hadwin won the 2017 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, his only PGA Tour victory to date.

He played well at the 2022 U.S. Open at the Country Club at Brookline, where he led after the first round. Hadwin shot a 4-under 66, a round that included six birdies, to lead by one. He went on to shoot 72, 70, and 71 to finish at 1-under for the tournament, which put him in a tie for seventh.

The 2022 U.S. Open is the only major in which Hadwin cracked the top ten.

Hadwin hopes to parlay that success with this year’s U.S. Open, despite what happened in Toronto.