Monday, June 12, 2023

Watch Canadian fans, golfers amazing reaction to Nick Taylor’s unbelievable 72-foot winning putt

Nick Taylor ended the Canadian curse after winning the RBC Canadian Open, and the reactions to his incredible winning putt are priceless.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
Nick Taylor, RBC Canadian Open Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Nick Taylor became a national hero after sinking a 72-foot eagle putt to become the first Canadian in 69 years to win the RBC Canadian Open.

The reactions that came from that win are instant classics because most of them are at the expense of Taylor’s fellow Canadian, Adam Hadwin, who got tackled by security while trying to celebrate, but still, it was clear this win meant something.

Taylor had to fight off Tommy Fleetwood in a four-hole playoff, but when the ball went into the hole, he tossed the putter, and the celebrations ensued.

Getting a shoutout from the MLB team — that’s how Taylor knows he has made it onto another level as a Canadian star.

CBS Sports’ Amanda Renner summed it up perfectly.

“That was just… wow. An entire Country celebrates tonight as Nick Taylor brings their National Open trophy home for the first time in 69 years. Oh, and he does it by draining the longest putt of his CAREER. Just wow.”

Taylor’s winning putt may be one of the biggest Canadian sports moments in history. It took 69 years to end, but Nick Taylor’s name is now written in the history books.

His 72-foot putt is also the longest-made putt in his career, as CBS’ Jim Nantz noted live during the broadcast.

Taylor shot a final round 66 to finish at 17-under in the tournament. He made an incredible birdie putt on the 72nd hole and followed it up with an even more impressive putt to eliminate Fleetwood in the playoff.

Now he is a national hero and provided one of the most memorable golf moments of the season.

