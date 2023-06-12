Watch Canadian fans, golfers amazing reaction to Nick Taylor’s unbelievable 72-foot winning putt

Nick Taylor became a national hero after sinking a 72-foot eagle putt to become the first Canadian in 69 years to win the RBC Canadian Open.

The reactions that came from that win are instant classics because most of them are at the expense of Taylor’s fellow Canadian, Adam Hadwin, who got tackled by security while trying to celebrate, but still, it was clear this win meant something.

Taylor had to fight off Tommy Fleetwood in a four-hole playoff, but when the ball went into the hole, he tossed the putter, and the celebrations ensued.

Congrats to Nick Taylor on winning the Canadian Open pic.twitter.com/n87YN3PHPy — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 12, 2023

Getting a shoutout from the MLB team — that’s how Taylor knows he has made it onto another level as a Canadian star.

CBS Sports’ Amanda Renner summed it up perfectly.

“That was just… wow. An entire Country celebrates tonight as Nick Taylor brings their National Open trophy home for the first time in 69 years. Oh, and he does it by draining the longest putt of his CAREER. Just wow.”

That was just… wow. An entire Country celebrates tonight as Nick Taylor brings their National Open trophy home for the first time in 69 years. Oh, and he does it by draining the longest putt of his CAREER. Just wow. — Amanda Balionis Renner (@Amanda_Balionis) June 11, 2023

: @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/Y1kSEbdVqL — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 12, 2023

NICK TAYLOR!!! Even the airport had a roar. Unreal way to win the tournament he prob wanted to win the most. Amazing! — Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) June 11, 2023

Words cannot describe the magnitude of what you just accomplished. So proud of you @ntaylorgolf59! — adam hadwin (@ahadwingolf) June 12, 2023

Praying for Adam Hadwin, what a tackle ‍♂️ — Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) June 11, 2023

Have to wonder if the video of that putt by Nick Taylor to win the RBC Canadian Open will become as famous as Paul Henderson's goal to win the 1972 Summit Series. — Garry McKay (@GarryMcKay5) June 11, 2023

Taylor’s winning putt may be one of the biggest Canadian sports moments in history. It took 69 years to end, but Nick Taylor’s name is now written in the history books.

His 72-foot putt is also the longest-made putt in his career, as CBS’ Jim Nantz noted live during the broadcast.

Taylor shot a final round 66 to finish at 17-under in the tournament. He made an incredible birdie putt on the 72nd hole and followed it up with an even more impressive putt to eliminate Fleetwood in the playoff.

Now he is a national hero and provided one of the most memorable golf moments of the season.