123rd U.S. Open: Adam Scott among dark horses tackling LA Country Club

The U.S. Open is finally here, as it seems like yesterday that Michael Block stole our hearts, and Brooks Koepka won his third PGA Championship at Oak Hill. Now it’s time to crown the American champion as the USGA and PGA Tour travel across the country to tee it up at Los Angeles Country Club, hosting its first major championship.

The last time the U.S. Open venue was at a first-time course was in 2017 at Erin Hills, per the PGA Tour. Some players have tackled the 7,423-yard par 70 track, but most will get their first taste this week. The best players in the world will get a course that is set to be a lot wider than the typical U.S. Open tracks, but that rough is still gnarly.

LA Country Club is a ball striker’s paradise, and those long hitters can use their power to their advantage. While the bombers can use their strength, they better be careful because the rough, as we’ve seen in countless videos already, is gnarly.

The five par-3s will test their mental fortitude because they range from 78 to 290 yards, so players better be ready for another test at a stellar major championship venue.

Some of the biggest names in golf are teeing it up this week. Of course, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Koepka, and many others are among the favorites. However, these four dark horses could come out on top and take home the U.S. Open.

Adam Scott

The 2020 Genesis Invitational champion, Adam Scott, is someone to watch out for this week. Riviera Country Club is just a few miles from LA Country Club, so the Australian golfer knows how to win in Southern California. This week marks his 88th consecutive start in a major and his 23rd straight U.S. Open.

His best finish at a U.S. Open came in 2015 when he finished T4 at Chambers Bay. Scott finished T14 at The Country Club last year.

He finished in the top 10 in three of his last four starts. Scott was T29 at Oak Hill, but his game is coming together at the right time. His even-keel attitude will be great around this ball striker’s dream course. However, for him to get it done this week, Scott needs to clean up the approach shots. If he does that, the Aussie could add another major to his trophy case.

Gary Woodland

The 2019 champion, Gary Woodland, is making his 13th start in the U.S. Open. He is looking to come back from missing the cut at the PGA Championship.

After keeping Koepka from winning three straight at Pebble Beach to get his first major and first PGA Tour victory, Woodland has struggled. He missed the cut at Winged Foot and was T50 at Torrey Pines in 2021. Woodland did bounce back at The Country Club in 2022 with a T10.

He is a long hitter with a strong approach game, so LA Country Club should suit him. His putting has let him down this season, so if he can get the flat stick working for him, he could take home his second U.S. Open title.

Justin Suh

Justin Suh, a Southern California kid who went to USC, is another name to watch out for this week. The USC All-American knows the course, which could help him as he looks for his first PGA Tour win.

This year marks his third U.S. Open after Suh missed the cut in his two previous starts — 2016 at Oakmont Country Club and 2021 at Torrey Pines.

He finished T26 at the PGA Championship earlier this year, and while Suh hasn’t been able to play four complete rounds this season, having the course knowledge could help him finally put it together.

Sahith Theegala

The last name on this list is Sahith Theegala, who has played LA Country Club more than 30 times, per his Beyond the Clubhouse podcast appearance. That course knowledge is what a player needs to be successful at the Southern California track.

He hasn’t played well in his previous two U.S. Open starts, with a missed cut at Torrey Pines in 2021 and in 2017 at Erin Hills. However, he is a hometown kid that has played this track a lot. That should lead him to make his first weekend at the U.S. Open.

Theegala finished solo ninth at the Masters in April but was T40 at the PGA Championship. He has been a little hot and cold this season, but this week could see him explode back onto the scene and finally get that win.