Brooks Koepka’s bold ‘major’ statement ahead of U.S. Open will catch Tiger Woods’ eye

Brooks Koepka has cemented himself as a Hall of Fame golfer. He has won five majors and looks for number six at the U.S. Open this week. During his press conference Tuesday, he let everyone know he has much bigger plans that though.

He was asked what he thought about having won five majors.

“Don’t get me wrong it’s better than four. Double digits is where I’m trying to get to and don’t think it’s out of the question for me. I’m only 33,” Koepka said.

Brooks on having 5 majors: “Don’t get me wrong it’s better than 4. Double digits is where I’m trying to get to and don’t think it’s out of the question for me. I’m only 33.” — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 13, 2023

Koepka is undeniably one of the best golfers in the world right now. It doesn’t matter if he belongs to the LIV Golf Tour, the PGA Tour or anywhere else.

The 33-year-old won his fifth major at the PGA Championship last month. That was his third title from that prestigious event. He also won the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019. Koepka has also captured two U.S. Open tournaments in 2017 and 2018.

The comment might be bold, but he is right though. Age is working in his favor. Phil Mickelson recently won a major at 51 years old. Granted, that set a record and is unlikely to happen again. But the point remains that Koepka has plenty of time to win more majors.

It’s not like he hasn’t been close in the other two. He finished tied for 2nd at the Masters in 2019 and tied for 4th at The Open that same year.

Brooks Koepka is already in exclusive company. He is one of 20 men to have won five majors in their career. Only Jack Nicklaus (18), Tiger Woods (15) and Walter Hagen (11) have double digits. That’s a tough hill to climb.

But even if he only wins a couple more, the names he will surpass like Bobby Jones and Arnold Palmer, should put into context how good he truly is.