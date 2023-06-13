Brooks Koepka divulges what he misses on PGA Tour amid LIV Golf departure as U.S. Open approaches

Brooks Koepka along with Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and some of the other best golfers in the world sat down for their U.S. Open press conferences Tuesday. The line of questioning was obviously a bit different for those who left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

Koepka, having just won his fifth major and third PGA Championship last month, likely does not regret the decision. He has made a ton of money while also participating in, and winning, majors. But that doesn’t mean that there are not some things he misses.

When asked his thoughts on a potential PGA Tour return, he delved into just that.

“Yeah I mean you have your favorite events. Like the Waste Management. Have missed playing. Would have to go through the whole schedule - there’s certain events you always like.”

“Yeah I mean you have your favorite events. Like the Waste Management. Have missed playing. Would have to go through the whole schedule - there’s certain events you always like.”



Brooks on a potential PGA TOUR return — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 13, 2023

The Waste Management Open is the annual event held at TPC Scottsdale. It’s known for arguably the rowdiest crowd in the sport. It’s not a surprise someone as competitive as Koepka would miss that environment.

He was then asked straight out if he would return.

“I’m just worried about the U.S. Open, If I could get to number six that would be nice,” he said.

The five-time major champion is looking to win his third U.S. Open this week at Los Angeles Country Club. It is the first time LA has hosted a major in more than seven decades.

This course supposedly favors long hitters off the tee. Well, and those that can putt well. That is two things that Brooks Koepka generally does very well. So, that focus might just put another trophy on his mantle.