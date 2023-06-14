The 3 LIV Golfers with best chance at winning 123rd U.S. Open

Much like the first two majors of the season, the U.S. Open allowed the LIV Golf guys to play in the national Open. There are 15 LIV golfers in 156-man the field this week at L.A. Country Club. A few of those guys could win the U.S. Open, as it is undeniable that tour has some of the best golf talent in the world.

Not all LIV Golf tour players can play in the U.S. Open. Like regular PGA Tour players, they must be in the Top 60 in the World Official Golf Rankings or qualify for the event through the various U.S. Open qualifying locations.

The LIV Golfers in the field are Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Reed, Sebastián Muñoz, Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, David Puig and Martin Kaymer.

Four of those 15 names had to work their way into the event.

Garcia is back in a major championship field after missing the PGA Championship. He earned one of the eight spots through the Dallas qualifier. Puig got into the field through Los Angeles at Hillcrest Country Club, per LIV Golf. Ortiz earned his spot through a Florida qualifier, and Muñoz qualified through the Maryland location.

This week, a first-time major winner, including one of these LIV Golf players, could hoist the U.S. Open Championship Trophy. Among the LIV guys on the hunt for their first major are Pereira, Niemann, Muñoz, Pieters, Ancer, Ortiz, Puig and Kaymer.

Pereira and Niemann have the best chances among those guys chasing down their first major, but outside of those, these are three LIV players that have even an even better chance of winning this week.

3. Bryson DeChambeau

L.A. Country Club is a 7,423-yard par-70 monster track that bombers like DeChambeau will appreciate. He can use his length off the tee to put him in better positions to score. Bombers can power through this course but must still be precise around the greens. DeChambeau has improved tremendously around the greens, so it'll be a good week if he can match his accuracy them.

That power he possesses matched with an accurate short game, and it could be a monumental week for him. He took home the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot, and LACC could give him his second.

2. Cameron Smith

This course may be suited for bombers, but some suggest it is similar to Australia's Sandbelt region. Smith is an easy choice because of that, but his putting also landed him on this list. The greens at L.A. Country Club are undulating and similar to Augusta National. Smith is lights out with a flat stick in his hands, plus his iron play is one of the best among the players in this event.

His game fits perfectly at this U.S. Open location. Smith is long, but his short game is impeccable. When he puts it together, he is hard to beat. After seeing him handle St. Andrews last summer and seeing the way LACC is set up, he should be in contention on Sunday. He may have missed the cut in his last two U.S. Opens, but that won’t be the case as Smith could win his second major championship of his career.

1. Brooks Koepka

Koepka showed the world at Oak Hill why he has five major championships already — his tenacity and grit, matched with his physical ability, are among the best out there. He almost won at Augusta National before tearing up Rochester, NY. Majors are his playground, and Koepka loves competing in them.

It’s hard to win back-to-back major championships, but not impossible. Koepka has the time to focus on majors, and when he does, everyone sees what happens. His mentality right now is probably the best in professional golf.

Additionally, he is another player whose game fits LACC really well. Right now, Koepka’s putter is an extension of his arm. He is putting lights out, and when that gets paired with his ball striking abilities, it is a recipe for success. How he approaches major championships right now should scare everyone Koepka goes up against.

Which LIV golfer do you think will finish the best this week? Will they win? Let us know in the comments below.