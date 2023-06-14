Tiger Woods’ shocking In & Out order has TaylorMade wanting ‘Tiger-Style’ on secret menu

Tiger Woods gets asked some of the most random questions, but that comes with being a professional athlete. TaylorMade asked him which Tour stop had the best food, and Woods wasted no time.

“I think anything on the west coast because, I mean, they have In & Out burgers,” Woods said.

Most people would likely agree that In & Out is a top choice, but it raised some red flags when Woods gave his order.

As a west coast guy, Woods knows the how good In & Out can be. It’s recognized as one of, if not the, best fast food burger across the country. However, exactly how he likes his In & Out burger is what raised eyebrows.

“My In & Out order? It’s usually a double-double — no sauce, though,” Woods said.

Consider this our petition to add “Tiger-Style” to the secret menu. #TeamTaylorMade pic.twitter.com/01NeHcBxZ7 — TaylorMade Golf (@TaylorMadeGolf) June 12, 2023

No sauce at In & Out is a hot take coming from Woods. The restaurant is known for its sauce along with its animal style fries and hidden menu.

TaylorMade may be petitioning to add “Tiger-Style” to that hidden menu, but it may need to come with a warning. Most people love that sauce, and it’s what people talk about when convincing someone who has never had In & Out why they should try it.

The comments under the video were all shocked that the Big Cat does not get sauce on his double-double burger. Maybe it’s a nutrition thing for him, but shouldn’t there be exceptions for the healthier lifestyle, especially if you’re already eating at In & Out?

Surprisingly some agreed with him, but for the most part, his fans wanted him to take back the no-sauce comment. Who knows, the “Tiger-Style” could become a fan favorite if In & Out ever decided to add it to the secret menu.

What’s your order from In & Out? Let us know in the comments below.