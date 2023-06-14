PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has ‘medical situation,’ not leading day-to-day operations

The news broke late Tuesday evening that PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has had a ‘medical situation’ and is recovering. No specific details were provided on Monahan’s status or what happened to him, but the PGA Tour Policy Board provided details in a statement on who will take over for Monahan while he cannot lead the Tour.

Day-to-day operations of the PGA Tour will be handled by Chief Operating Officer Ron Price and Executive Vice President and President Tyler Dennis.

“Jay Monahan informed the PGA Tour Policy Board that he is recuperating from a medical situation,” the statement read. “The Board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy. [Price and Dennis] will lead the day-to-day operations of the PGA Tour with the assistance of the great team Jay has built, ensuring seamless continuity. We will provide further updates as appropriate.”

Monahan has been under a lot of pressure after the historic June 6 announcement that the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf League would be coming together as one global golf entity through Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

This deal happened without the PGA Tour members’ knowledge. Since the news broke, Monahan and the PGA Tour have received a lot of criticism about the Saudi’s entry into men’s professional golf and what the future holds for the sport.

The 53-year-old became the Tour commissioner in 2017, taking over for Tim Finchem, who held the same title since 1994. Monahan was expected to be at the Travelers Championship next week in Connecticut, per Golf Channel.