Who do you think will win the 2023 U.S. Open?

The 123rd U.S. Open is slated to tee off early Thursday morning from the Los Angeles Country Club in beautiful Beverly Hills, California. It should be a fantastic event behind hosted by Los Angeles for the first time in nearly eight decades.

The sport of golf is at the forefront of many conversations held at water coolers all around the country. The recent PGA Tour LIV Golf deal involving the Saudi’s Public Investment Fund has raised a lot of red flags about sportswashing.

Congress is getting themselves involved. Players are angry and some, like Jon Rahm, have acknowledged feeling betrayed.

But when the tournament starts Thursday morning, all of that will fade away, for four days anyway.

